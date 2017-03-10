Mars product prices will increase if hard-Brexit goes ahead

Watch out Mars bar fans…

A top executive at Mars has said it will have to increase prices to its products if a hard-Brexit goes ahead.

Fiona Dawson, president of global food, drinks and multisales at the US firm, is set to warn that a hard-Brexit without a trade deal will result in higher prices, it will also threaten jobs.

Dawson will produce a speech to the American Chamber of Commerce to the European Union later on Friday.

She is expected to say that the cost of trade barriers will flow through to consumers and will threaten its Europe-wide supply chain.

Dawson will make an attempt to shift the spotlight on the Brexit debate onto the food and drink sector. It currently has primarily been concentrated on the financial services as well as car making.

Dawson is expected to say: “Our presence in Europe, including in the UK, is a proud legacy that we wish to maintain,”

