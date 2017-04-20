Marks & Spencer to close six stores

Hundreds of employees will be affected

Marks & Spencer has made the decision to close six stores, this will affect almost 400 employees.

The stores that will close with be the ones at Monks Cross (near York), Portsmouth, Slough, Warrington, Wokingham and Worksop.

M&S is looking into what will happen with the 380 employees who will be affected by the closures, it’s expected that these workers will move to other outlets nearby.

Chief executive Steve Rowe said: “Each proposal we make will be very carefully considered with our colleagues and customers firmly front of mind.

“It is our intention that nobody leaves M&S and we will work as hard as possible to ensure that we can deliver against this promise.”

He also added: “Our customers’ shopping habits are changing.

“We will open new stores, some will reduce in size, some will move, some will close and others will convert to food-only.”

