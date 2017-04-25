Marissa Mayer to rake in $184m from Yahoo sale

Woah

Yahoo’s current chief executive, Marissa Mayer will be paid $184m once the firm is sold Verizon later this year.

The hefty amount of money is combination of various different payments, this is detailed in a 429-page document which is lodged with the US Securities and Investment Commission (SEC).

The money she will receive includes the value of shares already owned, outstanding share options, a “golden parachute” payment, as well as cash payments and medical benefits.

Yahoo investors are set to vote on the deal this June.

Once the sale goes through Mayer will leave the company.