Marissa Mayer set to leave Yahoo board

What’s next for Yahoo?

Yahoo has said its CEO; Marissa Mayer will not be on the board of a company following a $4.83bn (£4bn) takeover deal by Verizon.

Yahoo are currently selling its email, websites, mobile apps and advertising tools to Verizon.

Anything left after the sale will be owned by a new holding company under the name of Altaba.

Five other people will also no longer be on the board of the new firm.

Mayer is expected to stay with Yahoo’s core business.

Last month Yahoo faced a review over one of the largest known data breaches in history.

There has been some speculation that the deal with Verizon may not even go through, depending on the impact the breach had.