March hit with a huge climb in car registrations

Did you snap up a new car?

According to the car industry trade body, March has been the best month to date for UK car registrations.

The Society of Motor Manufacturers and Traders (SMMT) said there was a total of 562,337 new cars registered in March, this is up by 8.4 per cent on the same month last year.

These figures were boosted by the change in the number plate in March, as well as the changes to the Vehicle Excise Duty (VED).

Many customers would have benefitted by buying a car before 1 April, changes in the way cars are taxed came into effect on this date.

Anyone looking to buy a low-emission car would have had an incentive to buy before the 1 April.

Mike Hawes, SMMT chief executive, said: “These record figures are undoubtedly boosted by consumers reacting to new VED changes, pulling forward purchases into March, especially those ultra-low emission vehicles that will no longer benefit from a zero-rate fee,”

