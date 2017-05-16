Manchester United reports a loss of £3.8m due to a rise in operating expenses

Everything you need to know

For the first three months of the year Manchester United saw a loss as its operating expenses climbed.

Between January and March United lost £3.8m. This is down from a £13.7m profit it saw in the same period last year.

The club dealt with higher player contract expenses and was hit with adverse foreign exchange movements.

Total revenues were three per cent higher at £127.2m. The club now expects to see revenues of £570m for the full year.

Executive vice-chairman Ed Woodward said: “We are forecasting better full-year financial performance than expected and as such have raised our revenue and profit guidance for the year.

“We look forward to a strong finish to 2016-17, both on and off the pitch.”