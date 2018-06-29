Majority of Brits believe that staying in a job too long can damage your career

Study shows

According to new research from the UK’s leading independent job board, CV-Library, the majority (54.5 per cent) of UK workers believe that staying in the same job for too long can damage your career, with four in 10 (44.8 per cent) stating that you should move on after five years in the company.

The study of 1,200 UK workers found that 54.8 per cent of Brits feel it’s acceptable to change jobs often, with 44.7 per cent stating that it can help you to gain more experience. In addition, nearly a third (29.6 per cent) said it’s a good opportunity to climb the career ladder and 13.7 per cent said it can help you to gain a higher salary. Other key findings include:

One third (33.8 per cent) of Brits have been in the same job for more than 10 years

60.4 per cent of UK workers think you should get promoted every couple of years

…while nearly a quarter (23.5 per cent) said every five years and 13.7 per cent said every year

Lee Biggins, founder and managing director of CV-Library comments on the findings: “Within your working life, it’s important to constantly learn new skills and gain new experiences. If your current employer is offering this, then great! However, if you’ve been in the same role, doing the same tasks, for a long period of time, it may be worth discussing opportunities for development or looking for a new job entirely.”

When asked why they left their last job, 16.3 per cent of Brits said it was because there was no room to progress and 12.1 per cent were offered a better position elsewhere. Interestingly, the study asked respondents if they’d hope for a counter-offer from their current employer after they hand their notice in, with 56 per cent stating that they would.

When questioned on what they’d like this counter-offer to include, half (48 per cent) said a salary increase. In addition, 29.9 per cent said they’d hope for a better path for progression and 15.2 per cent would want more opportunities for flexible work. A small 4.7 per cent also said they’d want a new job title.

That said, a third (32.1 per cent) of professionals confessed they wouldn’t actually stay if their employer made them a counter offer.

Biggins continues: “It’s always important to leave a job for the right reasons. Don’t make any rash decisions and ensure that you have a good chat with your manager first. Alongside this, avoid securing another job just to get a counter-offer from your existing employer. This isn’t professional and will paint you in a bad light. If it is time to move on, then look at this as an exciting opportunity to take your career to new heights.”