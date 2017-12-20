Major report reveals how Deliveroo is creating jobs and boosting revenue across UK restaurant sector

New economic study finds

A major new independent study has revealed how Deliveroo is helping to strengthen the UK restaurant sector and bring significant benefits to the wider UK economy.

Deliveroo has helped create 7,200 jobs across the restaurant industry since launching in the UK four years ago, and increased revenues of restaurants and their wider supply chain by £460 million over the past year, according to analysis by Capital Economics.

The study examined the impact of Deliveroo on the restaurants who partner with the app, their suppliers and the wider economy. It reveals that Deliveroo’s operations helped to add £372 million in value to the UK economy in the 12 months to June 2017.

Looking ahead, the report concludes that if Deliveroo were to continue to expand at its current pace, in 2018/19 the company is projected to have created 23,700 jobs in partner restaurants and grow the economy by £1.5 billion. This would generate £200 million worth of tax to the UK public purse.

Deliveroo works with 10,000 restaurants across the UK, more than half of which are small independent restaurants rather than large chains. Deliveroo helps these restaurants access new customers, bolster demand and increase their sales. This rise in revenue not only means they increase spending in their supply chain, which benefits food and restaurant suppliers, but it also enables restaurants to expand into new premises, take on new staff, offer existing staff more work and to diversify their menus.

Shops on the high street have faced pressures from technological changes and the growth in online retail, leading to the closure of traditional high street outlets such as banks and post offices. However, contrary to this trend, Deliveroo has helped the restaurant industry and the wider supply chain thrive amid this challenging environment.

Commenting, Dan Warne Managing Director for the UK and Ireland said:

‘Deliveroo is proud to be boosting British restaurants, helping restaurants large and small throughout the UK grow.

‘We’re committed to giving people more access to quality food, and are thrilled that restaurants are benefiting as more people use Deliveroo to get great meals delivered straight to their door.

‘We look forward to building on this success and helping more restaurants across the country reach new customers with exciting new food.’