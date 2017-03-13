Lush hits out over lack of Brexit clarity

What will the firm do?

Lush has threatened to focus on expansion outside of the UK due to the Brexit vote.

The firm said that 20 per cent of it staff who do not hold British citizenship “suddenly felt unwelcome and understandably upset”.

The manufacturer of the products and the retailer said in a statement: “To date Lush has flourished from the freedom of movement of people and goods, and now we face uncertainty in both of these areas.”

“The negotiation of new trade agreements could take years, but the risk is that we will be paying more import duties across the business.”

“With Britain close to full employment and with a severe skills shortage we are concerned that restrictions on free movement of people will impact the availability of both the skilled and the unskilled restricting future growth in both our UK manufacturing and buying facilities.”

“Having opened our new Germany manufacturing facility during the year we will be reviewing other options for growth outside of the UK.”

“With little clarity on the Government’s approach to the implementation of Brexit this remains a key uncertainty for the business going forward.”

