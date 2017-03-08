Lord Sugar indulges his sweet tooth with new business

Who’s the new business partner?

The Apprentice 2016 and Lord Sugar’s business partner, Alana Spencer, has launched her business ‘Ridiculously Rich by Alana’.



Ridiculously Rich by Alana will offer people the chance to become business owners by applying to be a regional brand ambassador, representing Ridiculously Rich by Alana at shows and venues across the country to help to sell cakes to the public.



With a background in chocolate making, Alana left school at aged 17 to focus on her passion – baking. Her business Narna’s Chocolates, was run from her parent’s home in Aberystwyth and after making the transition from chocolates to cakes and brownies, Alana began supplying specialist items to food festivals and country shows. Seven years later, her unique brand of cakes and appetite to expand the business, captured the hearts of the nation and caught the attention of Lord Sugar.



Alana Spencer said, “It was my childhood dream to be able to bake cakes for a living and with Lord Sugar’s investment I’ve been able to make this a reality. In the last few months we’ve been developing my business plan into something that is commercially viable and I’m looking forward to seeing what the future of ‘Ridiculously Rich by Alana’ holds.”



Lord Sugar commented, “I chose Alana as my business partner because she’s passionate about the industry and has a strong vision of the direction she wants to take the business. I have no doubt that Ridiculously Rich by Alana will be a great success and I look forward to seeing Alana develop and grow her business acumen in the process.”