Lord sugar had to undergo heart surgery

While he was on holiday in Florida

The Apprentice boss Lord Alan Sugar has to undergo heart surgery while on a holiday in Florida.

The Sun reported the 69-year-old’s arteries had narrowed which led to a stent being fitted in his heart.

His spokesperson Mr Bloch told The Sun: “He was on the mend within a day and cleared to resume exercise after a week.

“He’s in perfect medical health and plays tennis and rides his bike for 40 miles regularly.”

Over the weekend, Lord Sugar tweeted: Flying with instructor Spencer Rich acting as pilot in command. My US medical has been suspended for 3 months.”