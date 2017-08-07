Londoners urge businesses to ditch corporate dress codes

Do you agree?

Four in 10 (42 per cent) Londoners think that businesses should ditch dress codes in the workplace, higher than any other city in the UK! This is according to the latest data from the UK’s leading independent job board, CV-Library.

The survey, which questioned 1,200 UK workers on their views surrounding dress codes within the workplace, found that 79.3 per cent of Londoners feel that dress codes have changed over the years, with nearly half (42.6 per cent) believing that the traditional smart work dress code is outdated.

Lee Biggins, founder and managing director of CV-Library comments: “There continues to be a lot of debate around dress codes in the workplace and whether it’s still a necessity to dress smart. E very workplace can vary and the rules are very dependent on role that a person is working in. What’s more, London is home to a diverse range of companies and those working the Square Mile are likely to sport different looks to workers in Shoreditch.

“In terms of looking and feeling more professional t here is no real evidence to suggest that there is a link between standards of behaviour and dress codes, though I personally believe that you should always dress smart if you’re in an external facing role or meeting with a client, customer or supplier. But, as we know, everyone’s idea of smart is different and it very much depends on the industry you’re working in.”

Furthermore, when asked why they felt the traditional smart work dress code was outdated, respondents cited that this was because styles are always changing (27.6 per cent), you can show off your personality more when dressing how you want (24.1 per cent) and smart dress can make people feel uncomfortable (18.4 per cent).

Biggins continues: “Dress codes mean different things to different people: some people prefer to dress smart, while others see it as a perk to be able to wear more casual clothes. We now have more flexibility in what we can wear to work and if your workplace has the option, then stick to what feels best for you!”