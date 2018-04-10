Londoners unprepared for a potential hike in interest rates

Here’s why

With today marking one month until the Bank of England (BoE) will announce if there is to be an increase in interest rates, research from CYBG’s digital banking service B has revealed 51 per cent of Londoners are unaware of a possible increase, while over half (51 per cent) admit to not fully understanding how a rise in interest rates will impact their financial situation.

Perhaps of most concern, if interest rates are to increase next month, two fifths (41 per cent) of home-owning Britons are concerned about their ability to meet higher mortgage repayments, while a fifth (21 per cent) say it would make it harder/near impossible for them to afford higher repayments for other borrowings.

According to Helen Page, Innovation Director at B: “This research highlights the lack of awareness consumers have about what a possible interest rate rise means for them across all aspects of borrowing.”

The research suggests homeowners - and aspiring homeowners - will be hardest hit. Over a quarter (29 per cent) of Londoners on the property ladder say a rise would make it harder/near impossible for them to upsize, while nearly a fifth (23 per cent) say it would make it harder/near impossible for them to buy their first home (the highest of any region).

Helen continues: “We’ve seen a 50 per cent year on year rise** in customers wanting a five-year fixed rate mortgage. Clearly people are finding longer-term fixed rate mortgages increasingly appealing as there is security in knowing a rate rise won’t affect you. That said two thirds (66 per cent) of Londoners we surveyed aren’t preparing for a potential interest rate rise across all debt next month so some parts of the population are switched off to what a rate rise could do to their monthly budget. After years of interest rates remaining low it’s important that consumers prioritise getting financially fit and this means getting a full picture of how they will manage their finances – whatever the outcome of the BoE’s announcement next month.”