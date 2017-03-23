Londoners to terrorists: #WeAreNotAfraid
The capital refuses to to be scared
Londoners went back to work today after the horrific terroist attack in the capital yesterday.
#WeAreNotAfraid was a top trend on Twitter today as people showed their support to what is one of the greatest cities in the world.
#SpiritOfLondonby @TfL @towerhilltube #WeStandTogether#Westminster#London#WeAreNotAfraid@metpoliceukkeeping us safe pic.twitter.com/IcOW2g9yWR
— Nic Coppen (@Addicknic) 23 March 2017
Thursday 23rd March Thought Of The Day From Oval Station #IAmLondon#wearenotafraid#Ilovelondonpic.twitter.com/Jouvwb6JvG
— Oval Tube Station (@Oval_station) 23 March 2017
Love. Always. #London #LondonAttack#WeAreNotAfraid#Westminsterpic.twitter.com/wDfjIYnDqt
— Julia Larsen (@jubileejulia) 22 March 2017
together #WeAreNotAfraidpic.twitter.com/DJyu03Z8BM
— Dr Ben White (@drbenwhite) 22 March 2017
Terrorists should realize by now that New Yorkers and Londoners are hard people. You think this will scare us, piss off #WeAreNotAfraid
— Joe Mastoloni (@JJMast1) 22 March 2017