Londoners to terrorists: #WeAreNotAfraid

23 March 2017 | By LLB Reporter

London road

The capital refuses to to be scared

Londoners went back to work today after the horrific terroist attack in the capital yesterday.

#WeAreNotAfraid was a top trend on Twitter today as people showed their support to what is one of the greatest cities in the world.

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Most Popular

Most Emailed

Social Bookmarks