Londoners to terrorists: #WeAreNotAfraid

The capital refuses to to be scared

Londoners went back to work today after the horrific terroist attack in the capital yesterday.

#WeAreNotAfraid was a top trend on Twitter today as people showed their support to what is one of the greatest cities in the world.

Thursday 23rd March Thought Of The Day From Oval Station #IAmLondon#wearenotafraid#Ilovelondonpic.twitter.com/Jouvwb6JvG — Oval Tube Station (@Oval_station) 23 March 2017