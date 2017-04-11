Londoners reveal their biggest bugbears about looking for a job

Take a look

New research from job board, CV-Library, has found that candidates in the capital are growing increasingly frustrated with the job hunt, with nearly two thirds (62.5 per cent) of London workers admitting to disliking looking for a new job.

In fact, the study, which asked 1,200 of the nation’s workers what their biggest bugbears were when it came to looking for work, found that there are key areas which Londoners hate the most. The top 10 taboos consisted of:

1. Lack of response from recruiters (56.1 per cent)

2. Long application processes (55.7 per cent)

3. Tailoring their CV and cover letter for different roles (30.4 per cent)

4. Being turned down at the final stage (18.2 per cent)

5. Vague updates from the recruiter (16.2 per cent)

6. Finding a role in their local area (15.4 per cent)

7. Finding a role that meets their needs (13 per cent)

8. Finding a role suited to their skill-set (12.3 per cent)

9. Being hassled by recruiters (9.1 per cent)

10. Having to attend interviews (3.6 per cent)

Lee Biggins, founder and managing director of CV-Library, comments on the findings: “Looking for work can be extremely stressful, especially if you don’t have enough time to fill in application forms and update your CV. Worse still, a lack of relevant positions, low response rates to applications and being turned down at the last minute can really knock your confidence and leave you feeling like you’ve hit a dead end.

“Some of the taboos outlined in our research are unfortunately part and parcel of looking for work and simply can’t be avoided. Setting aside dedicated time to look for work will help to ease some of the pressures and often, exploring different avenues at once, can pay off. It’s important to be patient in your job hunt and remember that it can take time – but it should be worth it in the long run once you’ve found your dream job!”