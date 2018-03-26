Londoners could miss out on £500m this Easter

Here’s why

Air Agents have calculated that Londoners could miss out on almost £500m this Easter, as only 0.5 per cent of owners let out their home whilst on holiday. The average rental income for a three-night stay, this Easter, is over £500 according to Air Agents.

Air Agents, a short-let management company, work on behalf of home-owners to rent out their home make it easier and more secure to earn while they are away. They take care of the hard work and their service includes everything from arranging and managing bookings to checking in guests and organising cleaning.

Fran Milsom, co-founder of Air Agents explains: “Whilst you’re away this Easter, your home could help pay for your trip. The average zone 1/2 property in London on our database rents out for £180 per night, totaling £540 for the Easter weekend. We know that it can be scary renting your home, whilst out of the country or hundreds of miles from home which is why we are there 24/7 to ensure both you and the guests are having the best stay. On your behalf, we will vet the tenants, clean your house once they leave and take care of everything else in between.

“At present, there are less than nine pe rcent of homes in the capital left to be booked this Easter, so you are almost guaranteed a rental income whilst you are away this weekend!”

Beyond the Easter holiday, homeowners are entitled to rent out their home on a short-term basis for 90 days a year, enabling them to make thousands of pounds rather than their home standing empty. Air Agents are an ethical company and are working hard with local councils and the government via the Short-Term Accommodation Association to help regulate the industry and make sure the best service is delivered for both tenant and traveler alike.

Alice Evans rented out her two bedroom flat in Hackney with The Air Agents, and said: “I was going travelling for a few months and was thinking about putting my flat on Airbnb to make some money. I wasn’t sure how I was going to be able to manage it all whilst abroad but my friend recommended The Air Agents. They were really efficient and quickly came round to take great pictures, put the listing up and organised sheets and cleaning. It worked out really well for me and I would recommend them to anyone who is thinking of putting their place on Airbnb but doesn’t want the hassle.”