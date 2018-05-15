Londoners being driven from city by health, housing and transport concerns

Grant Thornton research reveals

New research by Grant Thornton UK LLP suggests London’s business, societal and political leaders must rethink their approach to the structural challenges faced by the city. Steps to tackle key issues like housing, health and transport must be elevated on agendas across the city to ensure London remains a vibrant global capital, attracting top talent to live, work and grow.

The study – published today in a new report, Vibrant Capital – surveyed London residents and young adults from across the UK to understand the push and pull factors affecting the workforce of one of the world’s leading cities. Its findings suggest London is set to lose significant portions of its most economically productive demographic, while young people from across the country are being dissuaded from coming to the capital by pressing issues such as the high-stress environment, lack of work-life balance and high housing costs.

Who’s staying and who’s going?

Around one in six (16 per cent) Londoners – or just over 1.4 million people – expect to leave the capital within the foreseeable future. With the Office of National Statistics calculating the Gross Value Added (GVA) per capita in London as £43,629, this represents a total potential loss of around £60bn in GVA from London’s economy.

Moreover, 6.2 per cent of residents surveyed said they intend to leave in the next 12 months. Compared to the last available ONS data on UK migration, which showed that 4.4 per cent of residents left London in 2015-16, this would represent an additional c.158,500 people (1.8 per cent increase) leaving the capital – around a £7bn hit to London’s GVA.

The desire for a healthy stress-free life and a better work life balance as well as concerns around the affordability of housing topped the list of priorities for these ‘London Leavers’ who were typically between 25-34 and in full time employment. Those planning to leave were also almost twice as likely to have been born outside the UK in the European Union, whilst 26 per cent of respondents surveyed hope to leave not just London but the UK entirely.

Future talent

The research study also surveyed 1,080 university or college students and 315 young people aged 16-18 from across the whole of the UK to gauge their intentions to live and work in London in the future. 51 per cent of all young people surveyed said they have no desire to come to the capital to live or work, citing work-life balance, housing affordability and being near to family and friends as the biggest factors influencing their decision. Of those currently studying at a London university or college, 71 per cent want to stay in the capital after graduation, with 29 per cent planning to leave as soon as they have graduated.

Vibrancy and retention

There are interesting correlations between the findings of the study and Grant Thornton’s Vibrant Economy Index, which measures 324 English local authority areas against key indicators including ‘Prosperity’ and ‘Health, Wellbeing & Happiness’. This latest study shows that London boroughs which perform poorly on the Vibrant Economy Index typically see the highest proportions of people planning to leave. Barking & Dagenham, for example, which ranks second to last in the country for ‘Health, Wellbeing & Happiness’, has the second highest proportion of ‘Leavers’, with more than a quarter of people planning to move away from London.