London workers claim tiredness hits productivity

Not everyone is getting 8 hours

Research has revealed that 72 per cent of London workers think tiredness negatively impacts on their productivity at work.

The study of 1,123 workers carried out by Willis Towers Watson (WTW) also found that 25 per cent of workers in the capital said that tiredness ‘often’ impacted on their work and over a third said they are struggling to get to sleep because of their jobs.

Reasons for not being able to nod of were; difficulty in winding down after a stressful day at the office as the main reason for sleeplessness (59 per cent), job worries (42 per cent), early starts (34 per cent) and late-night working (31 per cent).

Mike Blake, a director at Willis Towers Watson Health & Benefits, said: “The work environment is no longer confined to the office, with the stress of heavy workloads creeping into home life.

“Whilst companies may benefit from a perceived ‘increase’ in productivity in the short-term, ongoing stress, coupled with lack of sleep, can risk having an overall negative impact on operational performance.”

Despite this, the research revealed that just 26 per cent of employers in London proactively educate their employees on the effect of sleep on general wellbeing.

“Employers who become more attuned to the needs of their workers outside the office are more likely to retain a happy and healthy employee base,” Blake added.

“Companies should aim to identify and tackle potential issues before they become a problem. Open dialogue is key to establishing a positive workplace culture that addresses and mitigates stress and fatigue.