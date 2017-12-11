London Stock Exchange set to return as Europe’s most active exchange by value in 2017

According to latest analysis by PwC

The European IPO market will end 2017 on a high, with annual proceeds up around 50 per cent year on year to well in excess of €40bn and volumes increasing approximately 13 per cent, according to latest analysis by PwC. Levels of withdrawn and postponed IPOs have almost halved in 2017.

The London Stock Exchange is set to be Europe’s most active market by value in 2017 with almost 30 per cent of proceeds raised from European IPOs generated in London.

Lucy Tarleton, Capital Markets director at PwC, said:

“The UK’s resurgence to pre-EU referendum levels has been driven in part by investment company IPOs. SPACs and REITs accounted for a quarter of UK volumes and values and three of the top five UK IPOs fall into this category, which is a trend expected to continue in 2018.

“The pipeline for UK IPOs in the year ahead looks healthy, and includes a number of international companies, demonstrating London’s continued attractiveness for cross-border IPOs in Europe.”

The value of IPOs in the UK was almost three times larger than Borsa Italiana’s, Europe’s second most active exchange in terms of value. Borsa Italiana hosted Europe’s second largest IPO, Pirelli & C SpA, a consumer tyre company which raised €2.3bn.