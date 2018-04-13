London Stock Exchange appoints Goldman Sachs boss David Schwimmer as new CEO

Here’s what you need to know

American Goldman Sachs banker David Schwimmer has been named the new boss of London Stock Exchange.

Schwimmer, 49, will start his new role on 1 August following two decades at Goldman Sachs. He was most recently global head of market structure and global head of metals and mining in investment banking.

He replaces Xavier Rolet who stood down as LSE chief in LSE last year following a public boardroom battle.

“It is an honour and privilege to be asked to lead London Stock Exchange Group,” Schwimmer said.

“It is both an iconic institution and a great business. Having worked with exchanges and other market infrastructure companies for much of the past 20 years, I have been impressed by its strong track record of partnering with customers to deliver innovative solutions.”

David Warren, the interim chief executive, will stay on as finance chief.