London set to sizzle this weekend as temperatures to hit 23C

Londoners will be able to bask in the sun this weekend as temperatures are expected to soar to 23C on Sunday.

This means London will be hotter than Barcelona, Rome and Athens.

Forecaster Chris Day, of the Met Office, said: “It is a beautiful bright start on Friday across London and the South East and will stay sunny through the day.

“The sun will be quite strong and people are advised to wear sun cream.

“There will be highs of 19C and it will feel really warm and pleasant in the sunshine.”