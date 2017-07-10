London only makes 12th place for most entrepreneurial UK city

Brighton takes top spot!

The UK ranked 8th against 137 other countries in the Global Entrepreneurship Index (GEI) for its healthy entrepreneurial ecosystem. And London hit the top spot in the European Digital City Index for the second year in a row in 2016, with the UK capital being named the best city in Europe for digital entrepreneurship and startups.

However, according to the latest Entreprenurial Index by Instant Offices following analysis of vast amounts of Companies House data and comparison with population estimates and business growth to create Brighton takes the top spot for Most Entrepreneurial City in the UK.



Surprisingly, London only only turned up in 12th place!



City Total Co. Launched Feb-16 Total Co. Launched Feb-17 Entrepreneurial Index Brighton 15 710 15 734 11% Manchester 24 476 32 934 11% Nottingham 12 750 16 288 9% Leicester 13 858 16 324 9% Newcastle upon Tyne 10 720 12 848 8% Coventry 12 532 14 664 8% Birmingham 32 234 52 758 8% Bristol 13 614 16 610 7% Cardiff 10 568 12 694 7% Edinburgh 15 450 16 432 6% Glasgow 16 012 22 228 6% London 228 796 312 794 6% Liverpool 10 904 15 166 6% Leeds 12 842 14 434 4% Belfast 1 626 1 916 1%

Comparison: Cities Leading the Way

John Williams, Head of Marketing at Instant Offices said: “I can understand the appeal of Brighton and the south coast of England. It is a bit of an antidote to the hustle and bustle of the capital while possessing a strong, creative industry and really appealing to business owners and workers seeking a more relaxed alternative to London. We have seen record demand for office space in Brighton and also a large increase in the number of operators trying to set up space in the city to cater for its growing business community.”

According to a report by the Centre for Entrepreneurs, a record amount of businesses was launched in the UK in the last year. With such a dynamic business environment, it’s no wonder the entrepreneurial spirit persists in the UK, a country with solid infrastructure, a huge talent pool and a vibrant startup culture.

To support this, there is a large flexible working scene in London – which makes it one of the largest coworking markets in the world as high demand for office space around the capital in areas like Kingston, Croydon, Richmond, and Harrow means that securing a desirable UK address is not always possible.

Williams goes on to say: “according to many ranking systems London has been hailed as the greatest city in the world, with its combination of thriving financial hub, vibrant culture, strong education system and multi-cultural appeal. And for entrepreneurs in particular, the capital continues to be an international draw with relatively low corporation tax, an ever-growing pool of talent and strong global client base. London now also boasts a diverse selection of places to work, in a variety of locations that really drive creativity and collaboration. As one of its greatest citizens Samuel Johnson said: “When a man is tired of London, he is tired of life.” You cannot put a price on its vibrancy and the collective buzz that drives business, perhaps more than in any other time in its wonderful history.”