London lawyers’ salaries highlight massive pay gaps in the UK

Did you know of the pay gaps?

London could well be the best place to work in the UK as a lawyer, salaries are exceptionally high and it also boasts impressive annual pay rises than the rest of the country.

BCL Legal Recruitment recently released internal data which highlights the huge differences between London and other parts of the country, it also looked at the salaries most lawyers can earn during their career path.

The new data shows that a newly qualified commercial lawyer working in London can earn an average salary of £65,000, they can also see year on year pay rises of £5,000.

After four years of being in the practice, lawyers can expect to earn an average hefty sum of £85,000.

The number rises even more after six years, rising to £95,000 per annum, if promoted to Junior Partner status they can see a pay rise of £25,000.

How have things differed over the years between London and other UK regions?

The North-west of the country is one of the UK’s best paid regions for legal practitioners outside of London. A new qualified commercial lawyer working in this area can expect to earn an average of £39,000 per annum, this is up from £35,000 in 2013.

The 2016 North-west average wage for new qualified lawyers is still £14,000 less than what a newcomer would have earnt in London in 2013.