London is still the king of startups in the UK

According to new research based on three years of Startups 100 rankings

New research, from Office Depot Europe ahead Small Business Advice Week (4th-10th September), shows London is still the city of opportunity for UK entrepreneurs with a huge 68 per cent of startups residing with the capital. Shoreditch showed the greatest concentration with 16 of the startup stars setting up shop within 500 meters of each other.

The rest of the country is not without their own success stories however with Birmingham and Cardiff housing five of the top performers each and Chelmsford bringing three to the table.

Research also showed that Tech topped the list, thanks to a large amount of local search and comparison sites helping the public find great deals on everything from new cars to cleaners.

Food and retail were also strong industries, and saw more than a few subscription box business models. Craft gins, coffee, locally sourced meat, and healthy snacks were just some of the goods being delivered every month to homes across the country.

On the other side of the coin, legal, travel, recruitment, and education were some of the lower-performing industries.