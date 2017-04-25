London is one of the top UK cities for job vacancy growth

New study finds

2017 has already been marked by a lot of change in the UK, especially now Brexit negotiations are firmly underway. As such, it is extremely positive to see that London’s job market has continued to go from strength to strength, with the latest data from the UK’s leading independent job board, CV-Library, finding that job vacancies and applications saw impressive growth in the first quarter of the year.

In fact, CV-Library’s Q1 job market report, which compared data from Q1 2017 with Q1 2016, found that job vacancies saw a very impressive increase of 13.4 per cent in London, year-on-year. The top ten cities for job vacancy growth over the period were:

Portsmouth – 61.9 per cent Hull – 30.6 per cent Exeter – 21.5 per cent Brighton – 20.6 per cent Glasgow – 19.2 per cent London – 13.4 per cent Guildford – 12.2 per cent Sheffield – 8.2 per cent Manchester – 7.2 per cent Birmingham – 4.4 per cent

Lee Biggins, founder and managing director of CV-Library, comments: “It is fantastic to see the job market in London not only holding its own, but also expanding throughout the first quarter of the year. It is particularly promising to see a huge number of businesses in the city actively looking for new candidates, in a bid to bring the top talent into their workforces.”

Additionally, total job applications have seen similarly encouraging growth, increasing by 5.8 per cent when compared to the last year – well above the UK average of 3.3 per cent – highlighting the keen candidate appetite in the city.

Biggins concludes: “The first quarter of the year has proved to be a successful time for candidates and companies alike. With more candidates looking for work, businesses should have a very deep talent pool to choose from when it comes to filling a vacancy. That said, it is clear from our findings that candidate appetite is not necessarily meeting hiring demand and we hope to see this improve in the next quarter.”

“2017 will inevitably bring a range of challenges to the job market, with the likes of Brexit, the ‘gig’ economy and worker automation constantly under the spot-light. However it is very promising to see the core job market strengthening and expanding in London throughout this period.”