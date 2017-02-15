Lloyds of London staff banned from daytime drinking

Why has the ban been put in place?

Lloyds of London staff have been banned from daytime drinking after nearly half of disciplinary cases were related to alcohol.

The new ban means that the 800 staff cannot drink alcohol between 9am and 5pm, Monday to Friday.

Anyone one who goes against the new move will face misconduct procedures and could even lose their job.

The ban is now included in the employee guide which has been reviewed by HR.

However, staff aren’t too happy about the new rule, comments from employees on an internal intranet which has been seen by the Evening Standard include such complaints that the measure is “heavy handed”.

One worker said: “Did I just wake up from my drunken drug induced slumber to find we are now living in Orwell’s 1984?”

“Lloyd’s used to be a fun place to work. Now it is the PC capital of the world where you can’t even go out for a lunchtime pint anymore?”

A lloyds spokesperson said: “Our employee guidance was recently updated and provided clarification on the Corporation’s position on drinking alcohol during the working day, which is prohibited.”

The ban does not affect brokers and underwriters from other firms working within the same building.