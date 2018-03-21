Lloyd's of London slumps to first loss in over six years due to catastrophes
The Lloyd’s market has met these substantial commitments without any significant impact on total resources which remain strong at £27.6bn. Lloyd’s capital position remains robust and our ratings with the leading ratings agencies remain at A (excellent) from A.M. Best, A+ (strong) from Standard & Poor’s and AA- (very strong) from Fitch.
Lloyd’s Chief Executive, Inga Beale, said:”The market experienced an exceptionally difficult year in 2017, driven by challenging market conditions and a significant impact from natural catastrophes. These factors mean that for the first time in six years Lloyd’s is reporting a loss.
“Lloyd’s is here to support customers when it matters most, providing the financial support to enable businesses, governments, and most importantly people to recover and rebuild their lives as quickly as possible and I’m proud of the market’s response.”