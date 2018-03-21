Lloyd's of London slumps to first loss in over six years due to catastrophes

21 March 2018 | By LLB Reporter

Following one of the costliest years for natural catastrophes in the past decade, Lloyd’s, the specialist insurance and reinsurance market, today announced an aggregated market loss of £2bn for 2017.
 
After a number of relatively benign catastrophe years, the frequency and scale of the disasters that struck around the world in the second half of 2017 saw major claims costing the Lloyd’s market £4.5bn, more than double the previous year (2016: £2.1bn). This significant loss activity generated an underwriting loss of £3.4bn for 2017 (2016: £0.5bn profit), resulting in a combined ratio of 114.0 per cent (2016: 97.9 per cent).
 
The Lloyd’s market has worked hard to pay claims to policyholders as quickly as possible throughout the year. A total of £18.3bn in claims gross of reinsurance was paid out by the Lloyd’s market during 2017, demonstrating the critical role the market plays in helping businesses, communities and countries recover quickly after disasters.
 

The Lloyd’s market has met these substantial commitments without any significant impact on total resources which remain strong at £27.6bn. Lloyd’s capital position remains robust and our ratings with the leading ratings agencies remain at A (excellent) from A.M. Best, A+ (strong) from Standard & Poor’s and AA- (very strong) from Fitch.

Lloyd’s Chief Executive, Inga Beale, said:”The market experienced an exceptionally difficult year in 2017, driven by challenging market conditions and a significant impact from natural catastrophes. These factors mean that for the first time in six years Lloyd’s is reporting a loss.

“Lloyd’s is here to support customers when it matters most, providing the financial support to enable businesses, governments, and most importantly people to recover and rebuild their lives as quickly as possible and I’m proud of the market’s response.”

