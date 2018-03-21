Lloyd's of London slumps to first loss in over six years due to catastrophes

Take a look

Following one of the costliest years for natural catastrophes in the past decade, Lloyd’s, the specialist insurance and reinsurance market, today announced an aggregated market loss of £2bn for 2017.

After a number of relatively benign catastrophe years, the frequency and scale of the disasters that struck around the world in the second half of 2017 saw major claims costing the Lloyd’s market £4.5bn, more than double the previous year (2016: £2.1bn). This significant loss activity generated an underwriting loss of £3.4bn for 2017 (2016: £0.5bn profit), resulting in a combined ratio of 114.0 per cent (2016: 97.9 per cent).

The Lloyd’s market has worked hard to pay claims to policyholders as quickly as possible throughout the year. A total of £18.3bn in claims gross of reinsurance was paid out by the Lloyd’s market during 2017, demonstrating the critical role the market plays in helping businesses, communities and countries recover quickly after disasters.