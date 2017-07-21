Lloyds chooses hundreds of businesses for new awards

Ceremony announced

Over 140 of Britain’s leading businesses, business leaders and social enterprises, of all sizes and disciplines, have today been revealed as finalists for the 2017 Lloyds Bank National Business Awards. Some of the shortlisted finalists include Gatwick Airport, Neal’s Yard Remedies, Virgin Wines, Danone, Anglian Water, Missguided and New World Trading Company.

The finalists represent categories including The Amazon Digital Business of the Year, The Samsung Innovation Award, The Duke of York New Entrepreneur of the Year and The Lloyds Bank Mid-Market Business of the Year.

The finalists were chosen from the hundreds of businesses that entered or were nominated across 18 award categories. They will now prepare for live presentations to an expert judging panel who will decide the overall winners.

Helen Cooper, Managing Director of Neal Yards Remedies said, “Ethics and sustainability have always been at the heart of everything we do at Neal’s Yard Remedies, and we’re so honoured and excited to be shortlisted for the Sustainablility Award this year.”

Lisa Sohanpal, CEO of Nom Nom foods said, “These prestigious awards are an example of the incredible support businesses receive in Britain in recognition of their hard work, tenacity and achievements that entrepreneurs have made. The awards adds credibility to the company profile, boosts brand awareness and encourages entrepreneurs to keep on going no matter what. We are thrilled to have made the shortlist and already celebrating this milestone.”

Continuing the celebration of Best of British Ambition, this year’s prestigious award ceremony will take place on Tuesday 14th November 2017, at the Grosvenor House, Park Lane, where the winners will be revealed.

Conor McGinn MP recently hosted a reception for the Lloyds Bank National Business Awards at the House of Lords. This enabled finalists to meet fellow entrants, the National Business Awards Advisory Board members, judges (who they will present to in September) and sponsors of each category.

Tim Hinton, Managing Director, Mid Markets and SME Banking, Lloyds Banking Group said, “The National Business Awards showcase the very best of British business. Lloyds Banking Group is pleased to sponsor these prestigious awards for the third year running, reflecting our support for businesses of all types and sizes. Congratulations to all of the finalists, who should be extremely proud of their achievements so far, and I wish every one of them the best of luck in the competition.”

Tom Broughton, Group Brand Director of the Lloyds Bank National Business Awards said: “Given the economic uncertainty over the past year, it is inspiring more than ever to see British businesses prosper. Through a thorough and comprehensive judging process, this year’s selected finalists demonstrate exceptional quality and diversity across a range of business sectors within the UK. We are now looking forward to the next step of the process and meeting some of the finalists face-to-face.”