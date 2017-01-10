How did they do it?

Living in London wins “Best Independent Letting Agent in London” at the annual 2016 Real Estate & Property Awards.

Winners were announced at the end of December 2016 in a special announcement which featured in BUILD Magazine, curators of the awards.

An extensive selection process was used to find out the winner, Living in London came out on top as the company that delivers outstanding performance on all levels.

Adam Miller, Director at Living in London, said: “As an independent agency that aims to exceed expectations, we’re truly delighted to have been recognised for our service,”

“We’d like to thank our loyal clients for their ongoing business and support, and we look forward to creating new relationships in and around SE16 in 2017.”

The 2016 Real Estate & Property Awards, selects the very best companies and talented people behind the scenes who keep the business running, the awards are now in its second year.

Nathan Angell, Awards Coordinator, added: “The real estate and property market is of vital importance to the overall construction market, and as such it is great to be able to turn the spotlight on our deserving winners, and I would like to wish them every success going forward.”