Liberty House to create more steel jobs

Liberty House, an international industrials group has said it will create 300 extra steel jobs in South Yorkshire.

These new jobs come on top of the 1,700 it proposed at the start of the year in February.

The move came about after the firm completed a £100m deal for Tata Steel’s speciality steels division.

The purchase will also make Liberty House one of the largest steel and engineering employers in the UK, with a workforce of more than 4,500.

Speciality steels manufacture a range of steels used to create vehicles, aircraft, industrial machinery and equipment for the oil and gas industry.

Liberty has said it will invest up to £20m in a new plant and equipment in the first year, this is to help build competitiveness and to secure international market leadership in the business. This will be relaunched as Liberty Speciality Steels.