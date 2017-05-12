Leading supermarket sells wonky avocados

Would you buy these?

Wonky avocados are set to go on sale at a leading supermarket, they will be sold at a third of the average cost due to the fact that global prices and demand for the product have hit record levels.

From Monday, Morrisons will sell the odd shaped fruit for 39p each or £2.40 per kilogram. The average retail price has hit £1.05 which is up from 98p last year.

The news comes as global prices have hit record levels due to flooding and drought, late harvests and worker strike in grower areas.

Morrisons is sourcing its Avocados from South Africa where growers will benefit from reduced waste, increased crop yields and higher farm incomes.

The supermarket chain said the Avocados have been given the term “wonky” due to their assorted sizes and superficial skin blemishes.

James Turner, avocado buyer at Morrisons, said: “Avocados have become one of Britain’s most expensive salad items. But our new Wonky line means customers will be able to buy this luxury item for a fraction of the price.

“Apart from being odd shapes and sizes, and with some marks on the outer hard skin, they’re the same as normal avocados. They taste great and have the same levels of healthy nutritional ingredients.”