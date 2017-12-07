Latest milestone: Bitcoin racing towards $15,000 valuation

What bubble? Digital curency crossed $14,500 today

Smashing all warnings and previous records, digital currency Bitcoin has zoomed past the $14,000 milestone after surging $2,000 overnight.

During the early trading in Asia today, the digital currency climbed as much as 7.9 per cent as it crossed the milestone of $14,000 valuation. Later, Bitcoin reached $15,007.70 (£11,252.62), before falling back to about $14,680.

The digital currency has received a boost after the announcement last week by the US derivatives regulator sating it would allow CME and CBOE Global Markets to list bitcoin futures contracts.British money transfer app, Revolut, has also announced it would let customers buy and sell the cryptocurrencies Bitcoin, Ethereum and Litecoin.

ASX, the main exchange operator for equities and derivatives in Australia, has also announced today that it will start using blockchain to process equity transactions.