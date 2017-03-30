Krispy Kreme to change its name in the UK

Brits are confused…

Krispy Kreme is having to change its name in the UK due to fact that British people are struggling to pronounce it.

The confusion is also causing problems on social media as people don’t know how to spell it.

From today, shops found within the UK will now be known as “Krispy Cream”, this is to avoid the issue of Brits not knowing whether to pronounce “Kreme” as “cream”, or the more French-sounding “crème”.

Since 2015, there have been more than 30,000 independent tagged posts on social media spelling Krispy Kreme incorrectly.

Charlotte Roberts, Head of Marketing, for the firm said: “The company re-brand is a strategic decision made in acknowledgement that our UK customers have struggled with the pronunciation of ‘Kreme’ (said ‘cream’) since our launch into the UK in 2003.”

“We hope that the re-brand will settle any confusion as to both the pronunciation and spelling of the name for our customers.”

“We want to reassure our loyal fans that the quality of our doughnuts will remain of the highest standard and in line with original recipe that our founder Vernon Rudolph made famous almost 80 years ago.”

