Kit Kat sugar content set to be cut by 10 per cent

A healthier move for Nestle…

Nestle, which is the manufacturer behind famous chocolate such as Kit Kat, Yorkie and Aero has said it will cut sugar content by less than 10 per cent in these bars by next year.

The sugar is set to be replaced with higher quantities of ingredients which already exist in the chocolate, or the company will use non artificial ingredients.

The amount of calories will also be reduced.

Nestle has said this decision will help with public health.

Fiona Kendrick, chairman and CEO of Nestle UK and Ireland, said: “Our confectionery brands have been enjoyed in the UK for more than a century and we know that if we can improve these products nutritionally, provide more choice and information for the consumer… we can have a significant impact on public health.”

“Nestle is at the forefront of efforts to research and develop new technology that makes food products better for our consumers.”

“These innovations will help us to reduce sugar in confectionery when they are combined with other, more common methods like reformulating recipes and swapping sugar for other, non-artificial ingredients.”

“Making these improvements to our products is key to us delivering better choices for our consumers while retaining the same great taste that they know and love.”

