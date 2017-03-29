Kit Kat bar gets first recipe change in decades

Will you try the new chocolate bar?

Kit Kat chocolate bars have had a recipe change, this is the first in decades.

The chocolate bar by Nestle contains more cocoa and milk, the new-look bar will hit the shelves next week with a revamped wrapper.

Action on Sugar campaign manager Jenny Rosbrough, said: “We have to congratulate Nestle and say it is great that companies are looking for ways to reduce sugar. It is a step in the right direction but we do need to see more improvement than this.”

“These new Kit Kats will be side by side on shelves and with the new branding people may see these as a healthier option. But people must realize they still a treat and that they are only marginally healthier than a normal Kit Kat.”

However, Nestlé said the new recipe will mean it will be cutting more than 1,000 tonnes of sugar and three billion calories from the UK’s diet.

The original Kit kat had 213 calories but the newer version only has four less.