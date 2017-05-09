Kelvin Mackenzie to leave The Sun after controversial comments

This is what happened

Former Sun editor Kelvin Mackenzie is to leave the paper after the controversial comments he made in a column about Everton footballer Ross Barkley.

Mackenzie was suspended after comparing the player to a gorilla, he has a Nigerian grandfather.

A spokesman for The Sun said Mackenzie “remained suspended” but would not comment on his departure.

The terms of Mackenzie’s exit are currently being negotiated, this is according to the Financial Times.

In the article, Mackenzie said looking at Barkley’s eyes had given him a “similar feeling when seeing a gorilla at the zoo”.

As well as this the article also featured a picture of a gorilla next to the midfielder.

The paper apologised for the article that was published on the 14 April, it said it was unaware of Barkley’s heritage. The article was removed from its website.