Just Eat merger with Hungryhouse set to face competition investigation

What does this mean?

Just Eat currently has a £200m plan to take over Hungryhouse but it now faces a problem.

The proposed deal has been referred for an investigation by the Competition and Markets Authority (CMA).

Both companies involved take orders from customers and act as delivery middle men for restaurants.

The CMA is concerned that the companies coming together could mean worse terms for restaurants.

The investigation is set to run until November this year.

Currently the home delivery sector is full of competition with both Uber and Deliveroo hitting the market.

Just Eat first began in Denmark back in 2001 but it’s now based in London.