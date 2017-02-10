Just Eat boss set to step down

Why is the boss suddenly stepping down?

The boss of takeaway company Just Eat is set to step down due to “urgent family matters”.

After the announcement that chief executive, David Buttress would be leaving at the end of March shares fell by six per cent.

Buttress who was a former Coca-Cola executive has overseen the fast expansion of Just Eat, the company provide an online platform where customers can order food from various restaurants.

Just Eat said: “Due to urgent family matters, David Buttress has informed of his intention to step down from his role as chief executive officer.”

The company has said Buttress will continue in his role until the end of the first quarter, John Hughes will take on his role as chief executive until the firm can find a successor.

Buttress will remain as a non-executive director for at least a year.

He said: “It has been a great privilege to work alongside, and then lead, the exceptional team at Just Eat, helping to build the business from the very first restaurant in the UK to the company it is today.”

“This has been one of the best jobs in the world, and I wish my successor all the best when they take on the role.”