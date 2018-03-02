Just Eat appoints Mike Evans as Non-executive Chairman

Big appointment announced

Just Eat plc, a global marketplace for takeaway food delivery, today announces that the Board has appointed Mike Evans to the role of Non-executive Chairman, with effect from 26 April 2018.

Since 2014, Mike has been Non-executive Chairman of ZPG plc, the operator of some of the UK’s most trusted digital property brands. He also serves as the Senior Independent Director of Chesnara plc. He was previously Non-executive Chairman of Hargreaves Lansdown plc from December 2009 to February 2018 and a Non-executive director of esure plc from June 2013 to August 2015.

Mike is an experienced Director with significant experience acting as Chairman of rapidly growing, digitally focussed businesses. He spent much of his career in the financial services industry, where he accumulated more than 30 years’ experience and held several senior executive positions, including as Chief Operating Officer of Skandia UK Limited.

Mike will join the Board of Just Eat as an Independent Non-executive Director and Chairman elect on 6 March 2018. His appointment as Non-executive Chairman will be effective from the conclusion of the Company’s Annual General Meeting on 26 April 2018.

Separately, Just Eat also announces that David Buttress will retire from the Board as a Non-executive Director at the conclusion of the Company’s AGM on 26 April 2018.

Andrew Griffith, Interim Non-executive Chairman, said:

“I am delighted to welcome Mike to the Board of Just Eat, where his proven expertise as a FTSE 100 chairman, and experience of online marketplaces, will be immensely valuable. He joins at an important time for the business, as it seeks to extend its UK and international leadership in fast growing markets.

“I would also like to thank David Buttress for his contribution to Just Eat over many years, including as CEO and latterly as a Non-executive Director.”