July highest month ever for inbound tourism to the UK

There were a record four million overseas visits to the UK in July, the first month to ever break through the four million mark, and up 6 per cent on the same month last year. Overseas visitors spent £2.8 billion in the UK, the best month for spend on record.



Strong growth in visits from North America continued in July with a record 650,000 visits, up 9% on last year.

Tourism Minister John Glen said: “Tourism is a major economic force that creates jobs and drives growth for the whole of the country. These record figures show the continued strength of this important sector and the UK’s global position as a must-visit destination.”



VisitBritain Director Patricia Yates said that the best-ever monthly figures underpinned a strong first half of the year for inbound tourism.



“This sustained growth demonstrates Britain’s continued ability to compete internationally for visitors and shows that tourism, one of our most valuable export industries, is an increasingly important driver of economic growth across our nations and regions.”



Today’s Office for National Statistics figures have brought the total number of overseas visits to the UK from January to July this year to 23.1 million, up 8% on the same period last year and a record year–to-date. Spending by visitors during this period hit a record £13.3 billion, up 9% on the same period last year.



There were 2.9 million overseas visits from North America from January to July, up 21% on the same period last year.



There were 15.1 million overseas visits from EU countries, the UK’s largest visitor-generating region, 4% up on last year.



Visits from the ‘Rest of the World’, which includes Australia, China, the Gulf markets and India, were up to a record 3.6 million from January to July this year, up 18% on the same period last year.



Last year set a record for inbound tourism to Britain on visits and spend with 37.6 million visits, up 4% on 2015 with visitors spending £22.5 billion, up 2%.



Tourism is worth £127 billion annually to the UK economy, creating jobs and boosting economic growth across its nations and regions.

