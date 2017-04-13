JP Morgan sees first-quarter profits climb

These are the figures

JP Morgan Chase saw its profits rise by 17 per cent in the first three months of the year. The US bank said the climb was to do with higher interest rates and an increase in banking and trading activity.

The firm’s first quarter profits managed to increase to $6.45bn (£5.1bn).

Its revenue rose to $24.7bn, this up from six per cent a year ago.

The firm had troubles with its consumer and community banking unit but this offset due to its revenues in commercial banking.

