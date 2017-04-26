Jockey Club horse racing sees record annual turnover

These are the figures

The Jockey Club operates a total of 15 race courses, the firm has posted a record annual turnover for 2016.

Its turnover was £191.5m, this figure is up 4.5 per cent on a year earlier. Its operating profits were also up to £22.6m.

As well as this its contribution to prize money also hit a record of £20.6m.

Its boss Simon Bazalgette said that UK racing can now “kick-on, matter to more people in this country, and ensure the sport has a healthy future at all levels”.

The Jockey Club is currently the largest commercial group in British horseracing and is governed by the Royal Charter, all profits go back into the sport.