J.K Rowling hits out at Piers Morgan with his own work

15 February 2017 | By Chloé Western

J.K Rowling

What actually happened? Take a look…

For a while now J.K Rowling and Piers Morgan haven’t got on with one another.

The Harry Potter creator hit out at Morgan over Twitter, she tweeted an article which praises her own work. Morgan called it “humblebragging”.

Although this is where the table turns, the words were actually written by Morgan back in 2010.

Morgan wasn’t tagged in the post but managed to stumble upon it…

Fans had very much enjoyed watching the argument unfold.

 

