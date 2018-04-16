JD Wetherspoon deletes all social media profiles amid privacy concerns

Find out here

Pub chain JD Wetherspoon has deleted all of its Twitter, Instagram and Facebook pages today following “bad publicity surrounding social media”.

In the wake of recent Facebook data mining scandal, founder Tim Martin said today morning that all accounts would be shut down with immediate effect.

” We are going against conventional wisdom that these platforms are a vital component of a successful business,” Martin said.

” I don’t believe that closing these accounts will affect our business whatsoever, and this is the overwhelming view of our pub managers. It’s becoming increasingly obvious that people spend too much time on Twitter, Instagram and Facebook, and struggle to control the compulsion.

” We will still be as vocal as ever through our Wetherspoon News magazine, as well as keeping the press updated at all times.

“We will also be maintaining our website and the Wetherspoon app and encourage customers to get in touch with us via our website or by speaking with the manager at their local pub.”