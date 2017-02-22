Jay Z is launching a venture capital fund

What’s the rapper up to? Take a look…

Jay Z has made the decision to launch a venture capital fund.

He is building the fund with long-time partner Roc Nation co-founder Jay Brown.

Both are currently looking for a full-time investment partner and are set to work closely with San-Francisco based Sherpa Capital, it specialises in backing upstart technology companies.

This isn’t the first-time Jay Z has invested in technology, he owns a share of the streaming service TIDAL and has also helped fund JetSmarter which is currently being called the “Uber for private jets”.

He also has stakes in Rocawear clothing as well as several alcohol brands.