In a major blow to celebrity chef Jamie Oliver, the Australian arm of his Italian restaurants has been placed in voluntary administration.

Five of the restaurants trading as Jamie’s Italian— in Sydney, Perth, Brisbane, Adelaide and Parramatta — have been sold to a Brisbane-based group in a last-minute rescue deal.

Oliver’s Australian company, set up in March last years, was seeking to restructure in an effort to overcome debts of £71.5m.