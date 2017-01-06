Jamie Oliver will close six restaurants after Brexit vote hinders the business

More Brexit woes?

Jamie Oliver will be closing six of his Italian restaurants due to tough trading and the “pressures and unknowns” that follow the Brexit vote.

Oliver is looking to close restaurants in Aberdeen, Exeter, Cheltenham, Richmond, Tunbridge Wells and Ludgate Hill, near London’s St Paul’s Cathedral.

The closures are looking to be completed by the first quarter of this year. They will affect around 120 employees; the company has the aim of offering them jobs in other Jamie’s Italian outlets.

Simon Blagden, chief executive of the Jamie Oliver Restaurant Group, said: “As every restaurant owner knows, this is a tough market and post-Brexit the pressures and unknowns have made it even harder,”

“These closures are in no way a reflection on the dedication and commitment of our staff and my first priority is to try and secure those affected alternative jobs,”

A combination of factors has forced the restaurants to close, such as the higher cost of ingredients, staff training and a lower foot fall.

Blagden said the six restaurants only accounted for five per cent of the restaurant chains total turnover, the business continues to do well in the UK and abroad.