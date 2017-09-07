Jaguar Land Rover will only make electric or hybrid vehicles by 2020

Find out more…

From 2020 all new Jaguar Land Rover vehicles will be electrified the company has announced.

The luxury car maker said the first of the new models, the Jaguar I-Pace, will be fully electric and will go on sale in 2018.

Dr Ralf Speth, Jaguar Land Rover Chief Executive Officer, said the move towards electrified vehicles aims to give customer ‘even more choice’.

“Every new Jaguar Land Rover model line will be electrified from 2020, giving our customers even more choice,” he said.

“We will introduce a portfolio of electrified products across our model range, embracing fully electric, plug-in hybrid and mild hybrid vehicles. Our first fully electric performance SUV, the Jaguar I-PACE, goes on sale next year.”

The company is the latest carmaker to announce that they will only make new electrified models of their vehicles. Volvo revealed in July that all its new models will have an electric motor from 2019.

The move comes after the government announced plans to ban the sale of diesel and petrol cars in the UK from 2040 earlier this year.

Jaguar Land Rover did not say when it would stop production of diesel or petrol vehicles completely.

The company made the announcement ahead of its three-day Tech Fest, which opens Friday at Central Saint Martins art school in London’s King’s Cross, where it will be showing off some of its innovations.