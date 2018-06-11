Jaguar Land Rover is moving all Discovery production to this place

Find out here

Jaguar Land Rover is moving all production of its Land Rover Discovery to Slovakia from a plant near Birmingham, according to latest reports.

Britain’s biggest carmaker, owned by Tata Motors Ltd, will create a new factory platform at its Solihull plant that will enable the production of cars in electric, petrol and diesel versions, according to sources.

Discovery production will be moved from the beginning of 2019.

“This significant investment and technology upgrade in Solihull in order to accommodate our next-generation of flagship Land Rover models, and the refit of our Halewood plant for the next Evoque, is proof that we remain committed both to the U.K. and to transformation and growth,” Jaguar Land Rover told Bloomberg via email.

“The decision to move the Land Rover Discovery to Slovakia and the potential losses of some agency employed staff in the U.K. is a tough one but forms part of our long-term manufacturing strategy as we transform our business globally,” it added.