iZettle makes online move by launching E-commerce platform

Here’s what you need to know

iZettle, the financial technology company serving small businesses in Europe and Latin America, today launched its new E-commerce platform that will allow merchants to sell in-store, online and on-the-go, all from one place.

iZettle E-commerce lets small business owners easily set up and customise a brand new webshop or start selling across multiple channels online, including social media, blogs and existing websites. Bridging the gap between offline and online, iZettle’s integrated E-commerce platform keeps track of all sales and inventory in one place.

This launch is part of iZettle’s strategy to extend its commerce platform by offering a wider range of affordable tools to small businesses. E-commerce is becoming an increasingly important part of total retail sales in iZettle’s key markets, where the UK dominates in Europe with total sales value through E-commerce estimated at €77 billion in 2017.

“This is iZettle’s biggest product launch since 2011 and it is a huge moment for us. Today’s consumers expect businesses to be present both offline and online, and half of iZettle’s users currently don’t have an online shop and the other half struggle with different complex online systems. iZettle E-commerce solves these problems, helping small businesses find new customers and sell more - all from one place,” says Jacob de Geer, CEO and Co-founder at iZettle.

Katie MacGregor, owner of homeware and clothing brand Tusk Collection in Ledbury, says, “We jumped at the chance to take part in the iZettle E-Commerce beta test to centralise our sales, inventory and business insights. We love the benefit of seeing all in-store and online sales in one place, and having realtime inventory has helped us to easily keep track of stock levels. This wasn’t possible with our previous webshop provider and has saved us a lot of time. Designing our new store was so simple too, making a seemingly complicated task incredibly easy!”